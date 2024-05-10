Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells 21,661 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71.

Criteo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth about $15,306,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth about $683,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CRTO. DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRTO

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.