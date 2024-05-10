Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Identiv Stock Performance

INVE stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.39. Identiv has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $22.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Identiv by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Identiv by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

