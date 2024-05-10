Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Sells 17,190 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kieran Hegarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00.

NYSE TEX opened at $61.01 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Terex’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEX. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Terex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Terex by 25.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

