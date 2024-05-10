Thomas Jack Moore Acquires 1,426 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Stock

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Jack Moore purchased 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20,491.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,221,050.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,655,195.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of STEW stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital raised its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

