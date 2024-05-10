Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $156.00 price target on the stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.25.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $138.40 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $147.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $94,137,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,479,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,547,000 after buying an additional 246,769 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 179,814 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $20,669,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

