TD Cowen Cuts Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $10.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASUR

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $194.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Asure Software by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asure Software during the third quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.