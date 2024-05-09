Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.92 and last traded at $79.40. 3,870,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 17,675,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.49.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

