Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BYON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point began coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:BYON traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 2,752,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,473. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $798.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

