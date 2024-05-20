Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 306 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,257,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 689.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 804,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702,391 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,075.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 594,323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 266,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 899,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 179,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $110.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

