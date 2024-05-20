Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $688,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,755 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after buying an additional 483,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,653,000 after acquiring an additional 455,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,033,000 after acquiring an additional 424,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,016,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,991,000 after acquiring an additional 209,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

NYSE LH opened at $210.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.41.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,748 shares of company stock worth $12,670,956 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

