ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $179.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -188.27 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.21 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

