ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,425.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,232.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,193.56. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $745.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,425.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,941,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

