Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 68,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,885,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $90.49 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

