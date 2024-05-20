Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 902 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illumina were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after acquiring an additional 964,709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,198 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $128,825,000 after purchasing an additional 41,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Illumina Stock Down 0.1 %

ILMN opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

