40,000 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.07% of Arrow Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,859,000 after purchasing an additional 409,810 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,527,000 after acquiring an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 349,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 826,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,460,000 after acquiring an additional 226,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,232,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $132.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.73. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

