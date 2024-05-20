Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of National Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in National Bankshares by 88.8% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 201,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 94,636 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $187.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 19.00%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

