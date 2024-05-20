ING Groep NV Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,906,000 after acquiring an additional 794,626 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 119.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 533,590 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 82.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 957,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 431,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 774,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 304,669 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $96.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

