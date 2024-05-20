83,000 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1,152.4% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 193,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 158,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 131,383 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after buying an additional 977,171 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,297.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

