NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,900 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.61% of NGL Energy Partners worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.