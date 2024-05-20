ING Groep NV Has $4.81 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Gartner by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,124 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $450.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $457.36 and its 200-day moving average is $448.84. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

