Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.