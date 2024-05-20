ING Groep NV Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 197,368 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after purchasing an additional 344,841 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $306.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.70 and its 200 day moving average is $233.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.96 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

