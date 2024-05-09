HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 990,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

