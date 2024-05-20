Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.98

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.98 and last traded at $65.98, with a volume of 3063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GMED. Barclays increased their price target on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,387. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 122.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

