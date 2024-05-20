MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.50

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

