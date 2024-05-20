Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.13

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.40. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -232.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Golar LNG by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,854,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 965,932 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 870,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $23,773,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

