Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.81

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,918,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at $13,918,606.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,999. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

