Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.42

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 1290835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 22.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $606.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,337 shares of company stock valued at $761,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

