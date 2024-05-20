Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.00

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Total Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

