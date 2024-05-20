Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.51

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.51 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 66418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,484,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Cameco by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in Cameco by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

