Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.36

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.36 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 2342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.82.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

