Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading Down 0.1%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.96 and last traded at $70.37. Approximately 760,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,825,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $71.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.