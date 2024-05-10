General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,999,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.57. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

