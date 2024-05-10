The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $167.07. 3,168,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,802,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $167.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

