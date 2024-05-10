Enerplus Co. (ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 4th

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Enerplus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Enerplus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ERF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,984. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.97. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

