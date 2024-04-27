Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Trading Down 1.9%

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 289,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 432,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Cannabist Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.
About Cannabist
The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and provision of cannabis products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabist
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.