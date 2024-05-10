Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 170.41%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Desktop Metal updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Shares of Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 3,808,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,636. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $212.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company.

About Desktop Metal

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.