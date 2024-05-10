Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 406.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of AMPX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 609,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,853. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.
In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
