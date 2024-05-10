Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 406.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of AMPX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 609,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,853. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

