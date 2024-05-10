Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$510.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.8 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.40. The stock had a trading volume of 469,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $174.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average is $119.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

