Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 97,516 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after buying an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,849,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,959,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.