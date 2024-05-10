Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 22.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Solo Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Solo Brands Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:DTC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. 424,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.59. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

