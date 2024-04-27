South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 31,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
South Star Battery Metals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.67.
South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.
See Also
