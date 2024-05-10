Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.34-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.73-0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.61.

Shares of EA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.18. 591,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,716. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

