Insider Buying: Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Free Report) Director Donald John Olds acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.

Cannara Biotech Stock Performance

Cannara Biotech Company Profile

Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.

