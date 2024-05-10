Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Angelia K. Stanland Purchases 553 Shares

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) Director Angelia K. Stanland purchased 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $10,501.47. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $49,279.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of LARK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.30. 409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $105.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LARK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

