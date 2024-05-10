Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alvaro Doyle Sells 427 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Alvaro Doyle sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $14,133.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vicor Stock Down 2.3 %

VICR traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.61. 35,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,011. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 30.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 913.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

