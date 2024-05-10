HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

HighPeak Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 173,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,252. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

