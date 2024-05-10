Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Hillenbrand has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.
Hillenbrand Price Performance
HI traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $44.13. 86,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Activity
In other Hillenbrand news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,648.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hillenbrand
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.