Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given New $66.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $44.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLBD. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

BLBD stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.77. 482,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 8,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $274,212.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $594,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,057,597 shares of company stock worth $133,485,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 568.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

