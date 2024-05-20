Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 510.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,971 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 900,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,341,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,464,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. 337,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

